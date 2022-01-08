Analysts Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

