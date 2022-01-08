Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $12.60

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -202.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

