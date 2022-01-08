Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price at $29.80

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

