Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $85.83

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

