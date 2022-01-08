Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $143.43

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
NYSE BAP opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
