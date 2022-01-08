Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $143.43

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE BAP opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

