Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $150.90

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. Catalent has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.