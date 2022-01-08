Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $177.54

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 36,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

