Analysts Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Target Price at $49.43

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:B opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

