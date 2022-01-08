Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 48,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

