Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

HBNC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,784. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $948.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.