Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post sales of $458.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.16 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $447.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

CACC traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.96. 35,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,649. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $320.19 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $655.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

