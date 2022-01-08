Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $414.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.50 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 425,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

