Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Cango has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

