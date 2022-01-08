Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $14.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.