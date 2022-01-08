Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

