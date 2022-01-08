Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 307,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,730. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

