Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $32.35. 215,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,630,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

