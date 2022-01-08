Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.76 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $2.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 434.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $52.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $90.79 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%.

NEPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

