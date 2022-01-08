Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $127.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.22 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $575.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.