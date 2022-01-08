Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $3.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.