Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $3.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

