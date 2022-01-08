Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JMIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 4,329,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

