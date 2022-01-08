Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $90.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $333.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 427,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,363. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gogo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gogo by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gogo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

