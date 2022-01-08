Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $134.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. 173,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

