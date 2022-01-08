Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.90 million and the highest is $90.59 million. DZS posted sales of $88.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $429.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DZS by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

