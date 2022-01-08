Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.