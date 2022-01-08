Ampleforth Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $113.75 million and $2.40 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 180,217,217 coins and its circulating supply is 154,034,712 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

