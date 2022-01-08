Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 1,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.