Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 88.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 29,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

