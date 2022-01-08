Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $227.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ames National has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

