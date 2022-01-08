Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $323.35. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $716,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.