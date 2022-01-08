American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00.

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

