American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.