American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.87. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

