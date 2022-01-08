American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 172,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 318,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on American Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

