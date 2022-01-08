American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.21.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 5,318,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

