American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.21.
AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 5,318,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
