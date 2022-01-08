American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of American Express worth $165,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 52.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

