American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 426.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.