Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,436.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

