Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,401 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

