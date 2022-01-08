Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

