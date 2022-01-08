Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

