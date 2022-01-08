Amalgamated Bank Invests $325,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CRTX opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

