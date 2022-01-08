Amalgamated Bank Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.81 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

