Amalgamated Bank Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

