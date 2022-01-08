Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.69 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

