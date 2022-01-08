Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

