Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average is $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

