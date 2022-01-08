Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.