Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $775.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $807.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $885.59.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.