Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,054 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.