Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million.
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.75 million and a PE ratio of -136.84. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.68.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
