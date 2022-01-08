Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.75 million and a PE ratio of -136.84. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.68.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.